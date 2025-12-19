CIB G4M MIDCAPS SUPPORT

Referenz: 20250599

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 26 Januar 2026

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

CIB BANK ZRT

The Growth for MidCaps (G4M) linked risk sharing guarantee will enable the intermediary to provide new financing for MidCaps for their investment projects in Hungary.

Ziele

The aim is to improve access to finance for the final beneficiaries in Hungary and, potentially, in other EU Member States.

Sektor(en)

Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 100 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 280 million

Umweltaspekte

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 19/12/2025