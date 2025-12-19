Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
CIB G4M MIDCAPS SUPPORT

Referenz: 20250599
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 26 Januar 2026

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

CIB BANK ZRT

Ort

Beschreibung

The Growth for MidCaps (G4M) linked risk sharing guarantee will enable the intermediary to provide new financing for MidCaps for their investment projects in Hungary.

Ziele

The aim is to improve access to finance for the final beneficiaries in Hungary and, potentially, in other EU Member States.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 100 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 280 million

Umweltaspekte

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 19/12/2025

Milestone
In Prüfung

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Ungarn Durchleitungsdarlehen