GHENT CITY URBAN REGENERATION

Referenz: 20250591

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 8 Dezember 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

STAD GENT

The Framework Loan (FL) will support the multi-sector investment plan of the City of Ghent in Belgium, as well as the implementation of its urban regeneration and climate city strategies.

Ziele

The FL will enable the city to continue investing in the local economy and in improving the quality of life of its citizens. The project will significantly contribute to Climate Action, thanks to the renovation of buildings.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 150 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 382 million

Umweltaspekte

Based on Promoter input, some of the project's underlying investments may fall under Annex I and II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU, and transposed into national legislation, requiring an EIA based on the competent authority screening on the basis of the related Annex III criteria. At the moment, no screened-out decisions, EIA decisions or building permits have been made available to the Bank to be further assessed at the allocation stage and prior disbursing against the related schemes, if applicable. The Promoter is deemed as having adequate capacity to ensure that the project is implemented in line with the relevant EU Directives requirements, i.e. EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC) and Water Framework Directive (WFD) 2000/60/EC, where and if applicable, to be further checked during appraisal based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIBG E&S Policy. Regarding new and renovated buildings, the Promoter is also deemed capable of ensuring the project is implemented in line with EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings. The project is expected to contribute to the EIB's objectives linked to climate action and environmental sustainability, and the contribution of the Project will be assessed during appraisal.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the Project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Information on awarded main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 13/10/2025