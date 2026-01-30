ASA LIVORNO WATER INVESTMENTS

Referenz: 20250574

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30 Januar 2026

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

ASA AZIENDA SERVIZI AMBIENTALI - SPA

The project will finance the 2025-2030 water investment programme of ASA Livorno. It will encompass a range of investments in water and wastewater infrastructure across the promoter's service area, primarily within the province of Livorno and parts of the provinces of Pisa and Siena, in the region of Tuscany.

Ziele

The project objectives are to strengthen the promoter's capacity to deliver resilient, efficient and environmentally sustainable water services across the 32 municipalities of ATO 5 in the Toscana Costa area. The project will support targeted investments that contribute to reducing water losses, enhancing water security, improving resilience to flooding and safeguarding environmental quality.

Sektor(en)

Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 100 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 241 million

Umweltaspekte

The upgrade of drinking water and sanitation infrastructure will result in positive environmental impacts. The operation will contribute to the continuous alignment with the requirements of the applicable EU Directives in the water sector, notably the Drinking Water Directive (2020/2184/EU), the applicable Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC or 2024/3019/EU, as applicable) and the Water Framework Directive (WFD) (2000/60/EC). Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be respected. The project is expected to contribute to EIB's climate action and environmental sustainability objectives, in particular to climate adaptation and sustainable use and protection of water resources. Negative environmental and social impacts are expected to be temporary (e.g. occupation of public and private space, safety hazards during construction, traffic disruption, and noise) and will be addressed as part of the planning for the implementation of each scheme. With regard to social matters, the promoter will also be required to comply with all relevant applicable legislation.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/23/EU and/or 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung