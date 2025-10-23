Referenz: 20250548

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 29 Oktober 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)

The facility will accelerate clean investments for vulnerable households by pre-financing proceeds from the EU Emissions Trading System 2 (ETS2), which covers emissions from buildings and road transport.

Ziele

The Lending Envelope under the ETS2 Frontloading Facility is designed to enable EU Member States to access early financing for climate and social investments ahead of the start of ETS2 auction revenues in 2027. Its core objective is to accelerate the deployment of decarbonisation measures in the housing and mobility sectors, particularly benefiting low- and middle-income households as well as Small and Medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). By bridging the timing gap between policy implementation and funding availability, the Lending Envelope supports key EIB strategic priorities, including climate action, cohesion, and capital markets development. It facilitates scalable investments and ensures repayment through future ETS2 auction proceeds.

Sektor(en)

Energie - Energieversorgung

Stadtentwicklung - Baugewerbe/Bau

Industrie - Baugewerbe/Bau

Verkehr - Verkehr und Lagerei

Dienstleistungen - Erbringung von Freiberuflichen, Wissenschaftlichen und Technischen Dienstleistungen

Dienstleistungen - Erbringung von Sonstigen Wirtschaftlichen Dienstleistungen

Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 6000 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 12000 million

Umweltaspekte

Where and if applicable and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group's Environmental and Social Policy, the requirements of the applicable EU environmental legislation will be checked during the appraisal of each operation. Where relevant, the compliance with the DNSH principle will be verified using Technical guidance on applying the 'do no significant harm' principle under the Social Climate Fund Regulation. EIB's Environmental & Social Standards will apply to the sub-operations. The main objective of the Facility is to enhance affordability, accessibility and availability of energy-efficient solutions for housing/buildings and sustainable transport options for low and middle- income households as well as SMEs. Through these investments the Facility will help to reduce energy and transport poverty across Europe while supporting households and users to switch to greener options ensuring an inclusive transition.

Auftragsvergabe

The future promoters must ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation — Directives 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU, and 2014/25/EU — as well as Directives 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union. Tender notices must be published in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required. Information on the main suppliers or contractors awarded for the implementation of the sub-projects is currently not available.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 23/10/2025