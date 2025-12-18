TOURS METROPOLE DEVELOPPEMENT URBAIN

Referenz: 20250533

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 9 Januar 2026

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

TOURS METROPOLE VAL DE LOIRE

The project is structured as a multi-sector Framework Loan (FL) to support the multi-sector investment programme of Tours Metropole Val de Loire. This entails urban renewal and regeneration schemes, water management and social infrastructure as well as sustainable mobility in line with the borrower's climate agenda.

Ziele

The FL will support the implementation of the promoter urban development/renewal and climate strategies. It will include among others the construction, upgrade or refurbishment of public infrastructure comprising i.a. the following eligible sectors: open spaces and green areas, climate adaptation, sustainable mobility, energy efficiency, water management schemes and social infrastructure.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 125 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 280 million

Umweltaspekte

The project will be implemented in line with the requirements of the applicable environmental legislation, mainly the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. Furthermore, for new and refurbished buildings, the promoter will ensure that the project is implemented in line with EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings. If applicable, the project will have to comply with the requirement of the EU Water Framework Directive. Finally, the project is expected to contribute to the Bank's Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability objectives, in particular to climate mitigation and adaptation, pollution prevention, protection and restoration of biodiversity and ecosystems.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter will ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 18/12/2025