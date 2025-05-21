Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
BIHOR COUNTY ROAD NETWORK REHABILITATION& SAFETY

Referenz: 20250521
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 15 Dezember 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

CONSILIUL JUDETEAN BIHOR

Ort

Beschreibung

Improvements of direct or indirect connectivity with the TEN-T network and nodes, safety and climate change resilience through construction of the DJ767L Biharia bypass and DJ767K Biharia-Paleu connecting road and upgrade and rehabilitation of sections of the DJ763 Padi?-Ic Ponor and DJ795 Salonta-Tinca .

Ziele

The investments aim to enhance mobility and accessibility on county roads through the construction, upgrade and rehabilitation of local roads in the Bihor County. These improvements will ensure direct or indirect connectivity with the TEN-T network and nodes, as well as improved safety and climate change resilience.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 38 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 77 million

Umweltaspekte

All project components fall under the Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU and have been screened out by the competent authority. For all components, the screening-out decisions have been issued.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter is a public contracting authority within the meaning of the Procurement Directive 2014/24/EU. Works, service and supply contracts shall be procured in accordance with national laws and in-line with the EU Public Procurement Directives.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 21/10/2025

Milestone
In Prüfung

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Rumänien Verkehr