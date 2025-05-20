ISP IMPACT LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS II

Referenz: 20250520

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 29 Oktober 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

INTESA SANPAOLO SPA

The loan will support Intesa Sanpaolo in providing financing to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Italy. At least 25% of the allocations will be dedicated to projects that meet the eligibility criteria for Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. In addition, part of the facility will target companies located in Italian Cohesion regions.

Ziele

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries.

Sektor(en)

Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 500 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not applicable

Umweltaspekte

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 31/07/2025