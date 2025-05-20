ISP IMPACT LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS II

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 29 Oktober 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutINTESA SANPAOLO SPA
Ort
Beschreibung
The loan will support Intesa Sanpaolo in providing financing to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Italy. At least 25% of the allocations will be dedicated to projects that meet the eligibility criteria for Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. In addition, part of the facility will target companies located in Italian Cohesion regions.
Ziele
The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries.
Sektor(en)
- Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 500 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
not applicable
Umweltaspekte
The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Auftragsvergabe
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung - 31/07/2025
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).