TECHEU - KLAIPEDA UNIVERSITY CAMPUS EXTENSION

KLAIPEDOS UNIVERSITETAS

The Project concerns the extension of Klaipeda University's campus with a student dormitory building and an engineering laboratory and medical simulation centre. The Project also includes the renovation and extension of an existing faculty building. The new facilities replace outdated buildings located in other parts of the city and will allow the university to concentrate its educational activities on the main campus.

The project aims to modernise the existing campus of the Klaipeda University, with two main objectives. Firstly, the university has recently become the academic partner of Klaipeda University Hospital, which will be embedded in intensified, institutionalised cooperation with Klaipeda University. For this purpose, Klaipeda University requires a new medical simulation centre for the training of hospital staff. Secondly, the project will support the university's continuous efforts to relocate some of its off-campus teaching locations onto its main campus. This includes the construction of a laboratory building for engineering, the renovation of the upper floor of the Faculty of Marine Technology and Natural Sciences building to create space for parts of the engineering faculty, and the construction of a 141-roomstudent dormitory to replace an existing dormitory.

Bildung - Erziehung und Unterricht

EUR 17 million

EUR 36 million

Council Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment does not specifically cover research and educational activities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible national authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. The requirements of the EIA will be checked at the appraisal stage.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

In Prüfung