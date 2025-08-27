BID WATER AND SANITATION FL

Referenz: 20250493

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 1 Oktober 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

COUNTERPART(S) TO BE DETERMINED COUNTERPART TO BE DETERMINED TIERS A

Framework loan provided to Romania's national promotional bank - Banca de Investitii si Dezvoltare (BID) - destined to partly finance investment projects in the water and sewerage sector.

Ziele

The project will improve access to water and sanitation services in Romania and contribute to ensuring continued compliance with key EU directives in the water sector.

Sektor(en)

Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 100 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 200 million

Umweltaspekte

The project will contribute to ensuring compliance in particular with the Drinking Water Directive (2020/2184/EU), the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC and 2024/3019/EU) and the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC). Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be respected. The project will be appraised and monitored in line with the EIB's policies, including the Environmental and Social Sustainability Framework.

Auftragsvergabe

The EIB will require the Promoters to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 27/08/2025