EB SERBIA INNOVATION AND GREEN LOAN

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 20 Oktober 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutERSTE BANK AD NOVI SAD
Ort
Beschreibung
Through the intermediary, the loan will support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps to foster innovation and green investments in Serbia.
Ziele
The aim is to support Serbia's private sector and convergence with the EU by addressing the sub-optimal financing situation of the final beneficiaries as well as to incentivise their innovative and green investments.
Sektor(en)
- Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 22 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
not applicable
Umweltaspekte
The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EIB E&S standards in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Auftragsvergabe
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).