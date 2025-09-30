DECARBONISATION OF AIRPORT PRAGUE

Referenz: 20250453

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 5 November 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

LETISTE PRAHA AS

The project supports the implementation of investments under Prague Airport’s decarbonisation plan. The main components include: - the construction of electric vehicle charging infrastructure - the installation of electric ground power units for aircraft - the acquisition of electric buses and other zero-emission ground-handling equipment

Ziele

The aim is to finance the PRAGMATIC project (PRAGue Airport e-Mobility Airside TechnologICal upgrade), the promoter’s plan to decarbonise airport ground-handling operations. These investments will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support the airport’s transition to more sustainable operations.

Sektor(en)

Verkehr - Verkehr und Lagerei

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

CZK 500 million (EUR 21 million)

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

CZK 1215 million (EUR 50 million)

Umweltaspekte

Several components included in this project might fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU (EIA Directive), meaning that the Competent Authority makes the decision as to whether a formal EIA is required or not. This, and the status of any existing development consents, will be reviewed and assessed during project appraisal.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 30/09/2025