SSA-BASED MANUFACTURING OF BEDNETS (HDX)

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 4 Dezember 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutPROTEQ HEALTH SARL
Ort
Beschreibung
The project entails local manufacturing of Insecticide-Treated Nets (ITNs) in Nigeria. It will leverage a novel proprietary automation technology for manufacturing of ITNs being developed in Europe and a strategic partnership with a leading European chemical manufacturing company to reduce costs, enabling cost-competitive Africa-based production and ITNs affordability, accessibility and supply security for effective malaria control in Africa.
Ziele
The aim is to support local ITN manufacturing in Africa using a novel and proprietary European manufacturing automation technology. This technology reduces labour-intensive portions of the ITN production process, reducing costs and improving affordability and accessibility of ITNs for malaria control in Africa.
Sektor(en)
- Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 20 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 40 million
Umweltaspekte
The EIB will require that the Project is in line with the relevant environmental legislation and that the project will be implemented in accordance with the EIB's Environmental and Social principles and standards. The Project is expected to require an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment, which will be further assessed during appraisal.
Auftragsvergabe
The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the Project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement. Information on awarded main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung - 24/10/2025
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).