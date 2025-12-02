AVINTES NATURAL RESOURCE EFFICIENCY

Referenz: 20250377

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 2 Dezember 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

SOGRAPE SGPS SA

The project will support the promoter’s four-year investment plan targeting several actions to optimise consumption (water, energy and raw materials) and modernise its processes at its Avintes (Portugal) facilities.

Ziele

The project aims at modernisation, energy efficiency and environmental sustainability. Progressing in low-carbon processes and technologies, as well as energy efficiency measures in production facilities, and increase in the share of energy use from from renewable sources.

Sektor(en)

Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 40 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 103 million

Umweltaspekte

The project is expected to be operated and implemented in conformity with applicable national and EU environmental legislations. Sub-projects are expected to fall out of scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) directive.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung