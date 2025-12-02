AVINTES NATURAL RESOURCE EFFICIENCY

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 2 Dezember 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutSOGRAPE SGPS SA
Ort
Beschreibung
The project will support the promoter’s four-year investment plan targeting several actions to optimise consumption (water, energy and raw materials) and modernise its processes at its Avintes (Portugal) facilities.
Ziele
The project aims at modernisation, energy efficiency and environmental sustainability. Progressing in low-carbon processes and technologies, as well as energy efficiency measures in production facilities, and increase in the share of energy use from from renewable sources.
Sektor(en)
- Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 40 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 103 million
Umweltaspekte
The project is expected to be operated and implemented in conformity with applicable national and EU environmental legislations. Sub-projects are expected to fall out of scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) directive.
Auftragsvergabe
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).