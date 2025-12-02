Suche starten DE menü
 
 Startseite

Die EIB-Gruppe begeht diese Woche den Internationalen Tag der Menschen mit Behinderung. Diversität, Gleichberechtigung und Inklusion sind Teil unserer DNA. Entsprechend den Werten der EU setzen wir auf ein barrierefreies, inklusives Umfeld, in dem sich alle entfalten und ihren Beitrag leisten können.

Mehr  
Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

AVINTES NATURAL RESOURCE EFFICIENCY

Referenz: 20250377
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 2 Dezember 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

SOGRAPE SGPS SA

Ort

Beschreibung

The project will support the promoter’s four-year investment plan targeting several actions to optimise consumption (water, energy and raw materials) and modernise its processes at its Avintes (Portugal) facilities.

Ziele

The project aims at modernisation, energy efficiency and environmental sustainability. Progressing in low-carbon processes and technologies, as well as energy efficiency measures in production facilities, and increase in the share of energy use from from renewable sources.

Sektor(en)

  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 40 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 103 million

Umweltaspekte

The project is expected to be operated and implemented in conformity with applicable national and EU environmental legislations. Sub-projects are expected to fall out of scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) directive.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Portugal Industrie