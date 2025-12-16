ARION BANK BLUE ECONOMY LOAN

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 29 Dezember 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutARION BANKI HF
Ort
Beschreibung
This is an intermediated framework loan supporting the development of the sustainable blue economy promoting innovation for resource efficiency across several blue economy sectors.
Additionality and Impact
This operation supports SMEs that promote the sustainable blue economy. The project will support smaller, innovative and high-growth companies investing in a sustainable and resource efficient blue economy. The operation thus helps improve access for smaller, innovative blue economy businesses to affordable financing. The operation will also ensure that investments follow a sustainable approach ensuring that these sectors can grow without depleting marine resources and securing long-term economic resilience. Investing in the blue economy also helps positioning the EU as a global leader in developing clean marine technologies, circular economy practices and develop the marine bioeconomy. Innovation will strengthen the EU's strategic autonomy and competitiveness.
Ziele
The aim is to support new investments in projects supporting the blue economy and climate action and environmental sustainability.
Sektor(en)
- Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 100 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 200 million
Umweltaspekte
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Auftragsvergabe
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Projektstatus
Unterzeichnet - 19/12/2025
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).