REG EMILIA-ROMAGNA SOCIAL & AFFORDABLE HOUSING

Referenz: 20250347

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11 Oktober 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

REGIONE EMILIA ROMAGNA

The project involves the refurbishment of up to approximately 3,500 units—a figure that will be finalised based on the implementation activities carried out by the Emilia-Romagna Region.

Ziele

The primary objective of the operation is to address the growing demand for affordable housing among individuals who are unable to access adequate accommodation—particularly in urban areas across the Emilia-Romagna Region. In addition to expanding housing availability, the initiative aims to enhance living conditions for local residents, improve the appeal of urban spaces, and elevate the quality of surrounding architecture.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 200 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 300 million

Umweltaspekte

Compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during the appraisal: the EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, the EU Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. Applicable energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will also be further assessed during appraisal.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as Regional Authority being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, including Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 21/07/2025