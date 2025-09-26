PROCREDIT BG ENHANCED SUPPORT SMES

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 26 September 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutPROCREDIT BANK (BULGARIA) AD
Ort
Beschreibung
The project concerns a guarantee for an existing portfolio of loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps by the EIB Group to support ProCredit Bank Bulgaria's lending expansion in SMEs and mid-caps sector.
Ziele
The aim is to increase availability of finance for projects carried out by SMEs and mid-caps operating in the industry and services sector.
Sektor(en)
- Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 135 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 325 million
Umweltaspekte
The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The borrower/financial intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Auftragsvergabe
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung
