ST ANDRA SOLAR PV PARK & BATTERY STORAGE

Referenz: 20250324

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 3 November 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

PUSPOK ERNEUERBARE ENERGIE GMBH

Implementation and operation of a ground-based agri-photovoltaic installation and five battery energy storage systems in Burgenland, Austria.

Ziele

The aim of the project is to primarily reduce carbon and air pollution emissions, which are externalities the market fails to address. Moreover, the project will foster the integration of new, variable renewable generation technologies in the market and support security of supply. Hence, the project will fill a market gap in developing new renewable capacity, including the financing gap for projects trying to develop new capacity with more market-exposed structures and instruments.

Sektor(en)

Energie - Energieversorgung

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 57 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 90 million

Umweltaspekte

The project will generate environmental benefits by deploying a ground based solar photovoltaic (PV) plant that helps mitigate climate change. The PV plant, due to its technical characteristics, falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU, requiring the competent authority to determine whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required. The battery energy storage units do not fall under either Annex of the EIA Directive. The PV plant and the battery storage units have not been subject to an EIA.

Auftragsvergabe

The European Commission has exempted all contracts which are being awarded to implement electricity generation projects in Austria from the scope of the Utilities Directive. No public procurement is required.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 21/10/2025