BLUE SOLUTIONS SOLID STATE BATTERY DEMO LINE

Referenz: 20250300
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12 November 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

BLUE SOLUTIONS SAS

Ort

Beschreibung

The project covers the implementation and operation of a demonstration manufacturing line for the production of innovative next-generation Solid State Battery (SSB) cells. The nominal cell production capacity of the line is about 200MWh per year.

Ziele

The aim is to provide automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and other interested parties with qualification sample cells and small commercial volumes. While the promoter has extensive experience in research and development, including the production of earlier generations of cells, the demo line is conceived as a necessary pre-step to the implementation of a future gigafactory.

Sektor(en)

  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 100 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 150 million

Umweltaspekte

The project will be implemented in the promoter's existing facilities appropriate for the purpose. As no additional industrial facilities are needed and the activity itself, due to the small scale, does not fall under either Annex 1 or 2 of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, no EIA process or screening-decision is mandated. The Industrial Emissions Directive 2010/75/EU and the "Seveso" Directive on controlling major chemical accident hazards 2012/18/EU apply.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the promoter will have to apply those rules.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 13/10/2025

Milestone
In Prüfung

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Frankreich Industrie