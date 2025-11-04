UPGRADING MONTENEGRO HEALTH INFRASTRUCTURE

Referenz: 20250290

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 4 März 2026

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

MONTENEGRO

The project supports the construction of a new general hospital in Pljevlja, replacing outdated facilities to improve service accessibility in northern Montenegro; the construction of the new city Kvart health centre in Podgorica, which will address overburdened primary healthcare services due to rapid urban expansion and the construction of a new haematology clinic within the clinical center of Montenegro, which will enhance cancer diagnosis and treatment. Additionally, over 30 public healthcare institutions will benefit from investments in modern medical equipment, such as magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography scanners, and x-ray machines among others, reducing diagnostic waiting times and enhancing service delivery. The project is part of a broader programme to modernise Montenegro's health sector, involving also the International Atomic Energy Agency lead project for breast cancer imaging and supported by the Bank's catalytic role in enabling this cooperation.

Ziele

The project strengthens Montenegro's public healthcare system by building three new hospitals and upgrading over 30 facilities, improving health outcomes and service quality while supporting economic growth, EU-aligned reforms, and progress toward EU accession through modern, sustainable infrastructure.

Sektor(en)

Gesundheit - Gesundheits- und Sozialwesen

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 27 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 115 million

Umweltaspekte

The project is considered to be Paris aligned because i) it meets the low carbon criteria as set out in the Climate Bank Roadmap (Annex 2, Table I Human Capital) and ii) is assessed as not materially at risk from physical climate hazards. In this context, the physical climate risk for this project is considered Low.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement legislation.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 4/11/2025