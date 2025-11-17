PROCREDIT BANK UKRAINE GUARANTEE FACILITY

Referenz: 20250280

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 17 November 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

JSC PROCREDIT BANK

The project involves a partial portfolio guarantee under the EU4Business Guarantee Facility II, as well as a corresponding grant to ProCredit Bank in Ukraine.

Ziele

The aim is to enable the intermediary to improve lending terms and conditions, thereby providing wider access to finance for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises in the country.

Sektor(en)

Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 7 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 35 million

Umweltaspekte

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung