PROCREDIT BANK UKRAINE GUARANTEE FACILITY

Referenz: 20250280
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 17 November 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

JSC PROCREDIT BANK

Ort

Beschreibung

The project involves a partial portfolio guarantee under the EU4Business Guarantee Facility II, as well as a corresponding grant to ProCredit Bank in Ukraine.

Ziele

The aim is to enable the intermediary to improve lending terms and conditions, thereby providing wider access to finance for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises in the country.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 7 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 35 million

Umweltaspekte

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Projektstatus

In Prüfung

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Ukraine Durchleitungsdarlehen