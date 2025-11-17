PROCREDIT BANK UKRAINE GUARANTEE FACILITY

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 17 November 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutJSC PROCREDIT BANK
Ort
Beschreibung
The project involves a partial portfolio guarantee under the EU4Business Guarantee Facility II, as well as a corresponding grant to ProCredit Bank in Ukraine.
Ziele
The aim is to enable the intermediary to improve lending terms and conditions, thereby providing wider access to finance for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises in the country.
Sektor(en)
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 7 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 35 million
Umweltaspekte
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Auftragsvergabe
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung
