UKRGASBANK GUARANTEE FACILITY III

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11 April 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutPJSC JSB UKRGASBANK
Ort
Beschreibung
The operation consists in a EU4Business Guarantee Facility (GF) II - Partial Portfolio Guarantee to Ukrgasbank in Ukraine.
Additionality and Impact
This operation aims to support private sector development and provide financing to projects promoted by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Ukraine, through a guarantee to Ukrgasbank, thereby contributing to promote inclusive growth, sustain employment and reinforce long-term economic resilience.
The war started by the Russian invasion in February 2022 have disrupted and negatively impacted Ukrainian MSMEs. Migration of the workforce and a reduction in consumer demand have hampered business activity and economic growth. MSMEs, particularly those located near conflict zones, have been hit particularly hard, and many have been forced to relocate their operations, either to other parts of Ukraine or neighbouring countries.
Thanks to this guarantee, Ukrgasbank will be incentivised to enhance access to finance for riskier MSMEs by improving financing terms, including in the form of reduced collateral requirements and/or lower interest rates
Ziele
Through the intermediary, the aim is to eligible projects carried out by micro, medium-sized enterprises in eligible sectors in the country.
Kommentar(e)
Sektor(en)
- Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 5 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 25 million
Umweltaspekte
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Auftragsvergabe
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Projektstatus
Unterzeichnet - 18/12/2025
