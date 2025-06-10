Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
UKRGASBANK GUARANTEE FACILITY III

Referenz: 20250279
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11 April 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

PJSC JSB UKRGASBANK

Ort

Beschreibung

The operation consists in a EU4Business Guarantee Facility (GF) II - Partial Portfolio Guarantee to Ukrgasbank in Ukraine.

Additionality and Impact

This operation aims to support private sector development and provide financing to projects promoted by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Ukraine, through a guarantee to Ukrgasbank, thereby contributing to promote inclusive growth, sustain employment and reinforce long-term economic resilience.


The war started by the Russian invasion in February 2022 have disrupted and negatively impacted Ukrainian MSMEs. Migration of the workforce and a reduction in consumer demand have hampered business activity and economic growth. MSMEs, particularly those located near conflict zones, have been hit particularly hard, and many have been forced to relocate their operations, either to other parts of Ukraine or neighbouring countries.


Thanks to this guarantee, Ukrgasbank will be incentivised to enhance access to finance for riskier MSMEs by improving financing terms, including in the form of reduced collateral requirements and/or lower interest rates

Ziele

Through the intermediary, the aim is to eligible projects carried out by micro, medium-sized enterprises in eligible sectors in the country.

Kommentar(e)

N/A

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 5 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 25 million

Umweltaspekte

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 18/12/2025

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
10 Juni 2025
18 Dezember 2025

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

