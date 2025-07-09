UKREXIMBANK GUARANTEE FACILITY II

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 18 Juni 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutTHE STATE EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF UKRAINE JSC
Ort
Beschreibung
The operation concerns an EU4Business Guarantee Facility (GF) II - Partial Portfolio Guarantee to the State Export-Import Bank of Ukraine (Ukreximbank).
Ziele
The aim is to enable Ukreximbank to improve lending terms and conditions for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises and thus provide wider access to finance to the final beneficiaries in the country.
Sektor(en)
- Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 8 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 40 million
Umweltaspekte
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Auftragsvergabe
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Projektstatus
Genehmigt - 9/07/2025
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).