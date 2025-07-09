Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
UKREXIMBANK GUARANTEE FACILITY II

Referenz: 20250278
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 18 Juni 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

THE STATE EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF UKRAINE JSC

Ort

Beschreibung

The operation concerns an EU4Business Guarantee Facility (GF) II - Partial Portfolio Guarantee to the State Export-Import Bank of Ukraine (Ukreximbank).

Ziele

The aim is to enable Ukreximbank to improve lending terms and conditions for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises and thus provide wider access to finance to the final beneficiaries in the country.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 8 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 40 million

Umweltaspekte

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

Genehmigt - 9/07/2025

Milestone
Genehmigt
9 Juli 2025

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Ukraine Durchleitungsdarlehen