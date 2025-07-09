UKREXIMBANK GUARANTEE FACILITY II

Referenz: 20250278

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 18 Juni 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

THE STATE EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF UKRAINE JSC

The operation concerns an EU4Business Guarantee Facility (GF) II - Partial Portfolio Guarantee to the State Export-Import Bank of Ukraine (Ukreximbank).

Ziele

The aim is to enable Ukreximbank to improve lending terms and conditions for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises and thus provide wider access to finance to the final beneficiaries in the country.

Sektor(en)

Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 8 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 40 million

Umweltaspekte

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Projektstatus

Genehmigt - 9/07/2025