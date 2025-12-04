TECHEU VD DMS IMAGING (IEU LS)

Referenz: 20250272

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 8 Januar 2026

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS SA

The project supports the development, design and manufacturing of medical imaging systems. The financing includes new generation design, software development including AI modules, and modernization of manufacturing lines.

Ziele

The Project relates to the Borrower's expenditures in Research, Development and Innovation for the improvement of its portfolio of medical imaging systems. The focus of the Project is the development of next generation products in Radiographic Fluoroscopy, bone densitometry, Ambulatory Radiography Equipment (mobiles), Mobile operating room solutions (C-arms), and software to enable AI medical imaging interpretation.

Sektor(en)

Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 20 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 42 million

Umweltaspekte

The specific RDI activities included in the project are expected to be performed in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. Therefore, the project activities would not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/52/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during appraisal.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is generally not covered by EU directives on procurement. However, the Bank will require that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation. The Bank's services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 30/12/2025