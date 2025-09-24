Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

PROJECT AETHER

Referenz: 20250241
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 8 Januar 2026

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

WOJSKOWE ZAKLADY LOTNICZE NR 1 SA

Ort

Beschreibung

The project will finance a selection of the Promoter's planned capital investments in maintenance facilities and infrastructure.

Ziele

The aim is to strengthen the maintenance capabilities of an EU-based player and consequently strengthen the EU supply chain resilience for Security and Defence technologies. The investments to be financed support the EU policy priorities under the Horizon Europe Strategic Plan 2025-27, and specifically Cluster 3 (Civil Security for Society) and Cluster 4 (Digital, Industry, and Space: key digital technologies, low carbon, and clean industries).

Sektor(en)

  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

PLN 141 million (EUR 33 million)

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

PLN 283 million (EUR 66 million)

Umweltaspekte

Based on preliminary information, the project is unlikely to entail significant environmental impacts. The new construction will be built on the existing manufacturing sites which will not change their scope due to this project.

Auftragsvergabe

The Promoter shall ensure that all project related contracts will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 5/01/2026

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
24 September 2025
5 Januar 2026

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Polen Industrie