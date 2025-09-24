PROJECT AETHER

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 8 Januar 2026
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutWOJSKOWE ZAKLADY LOTNICZE NR 1 SA
Ort
Beschreibung
The project will finance a selection of the Promoter's planned capital investments in maintenance facilities and infrastructure.
Ziele
The aim is to strengthen the maintenance capabilities of an EU-based player and consequently strengthen the EU supply chain resilience for Security and Defence technologies. The investments to be financed support the EU policy priorities under the Horizon Europe Strategic Plan 2025-27, and specifically Cluster 3 (Civil Security for Society) and Cluster 4 (Digital, Industry, and Space: key digital technologies, low carbon, and clean industries).
Sektor(en)
- Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
PLN 141 million (EUR 33 million)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
PLN 283 million (EUR 66 million)
Umweltaspekte
Based on preliminary information, the project is unlikely to entail significant environmental impacts. The new construction will be built on the existing manufacturing sites which will not change their scope due to this project.
Auftragsvergabe
The Promoter shall ensure that all project related contracts will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Projektstatus
Unterzeichnet - 5/01/2026
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).