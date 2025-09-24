PROJECT AETHER

Referenz: 20250241

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 8 Januar 2026

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

WOJSKOWE ZAKLADY LOTNICZE NR 1 SA

The project will finance a selection of the Promoter's planned capital investments in maintenance facilities and infrastructure.

Ziele

The aim is to strengthen the maintenance capabilities of an EU-based player and consequently strengthen the EU supply chain resilience for Security and Defence technologies. The investments to be financed support the EU policy priorities under the Horizon Europe Strategic Plan 2025-27, and specifically Cluster 3 (Civil Security for Society) and Cluster 4 (Digital, Industry, and Space: key digital technologies, low carbon, and clean industries).

Sektor(en)

Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

PLN 141 million (EUR 33 million)

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

PLN 283 million (EUR 66 million)

Umweltaspekte

Based on preliminary information, the project is unlikely to entail significant environmental impacts. The new construction will be built on the existing manufacturing sites which will not change their scope due to this project.

Auftragsvergabe

The Promoter shall ensure that all project related contracts will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 5/01/2026