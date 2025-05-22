Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

JOENSUU SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Referenz: 20250237
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 10 Oktober 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

JOENSUUN KAUPUNKI

Ort

Beschreibung

The project will enhance the city's educational infrastructure including both new construction and major renovation works.

Ziele

The project aims to support investments in education, from pre-school to secondary level, as well as other teaching facilities and affordable student housing. It is expected to deliver approximately 30 000 m² of renovated teaching space and around 18 000 m² of new or upgraded student accommodation.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 120 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 172 million

Umweltaspekte

Where and if applicable and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIBG E&S Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2011/92/EU as amended by EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings will be checked during appraisal.

Auftragsvergabe

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 22/05/2025

Milestone
In Prüfung

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Finnland Bildung