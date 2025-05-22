JOENSUU SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 10 Oktober 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutJOENSUUN KAUPUNKI
Ort
Beschreibung
The project will enhance the city's educational infrastructure including both new construction and major renovation works.
Ziele
The project aims to support investments in education, from pre-school to secondary level, as well as other teaching facilities and affordable student housing. It is expected to deliver approximately 30 000 m² of renovated teaching space and around 18 000 m² of new or upgraded student accommodation.
Sektor(en)
- Bildung - Erziehung und Unterricht
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 120 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 172 million
Umweltaspekte
Where and if applicable and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIBG E&S Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2011/92/EU as amended by EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings will be checked during appraisal.
Auftragsvergabe
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung - 22/05/2025
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).