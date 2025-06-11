EXIMBANK GREEN MBIL

Referenz: 20250229

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 6 November 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

TURKIYE IHRACAT KREDI BANKASI AS

The loan will finance renewable energy and energy efficiency investments by Turkish exporting mid-caps, targeting 100% contribution to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.

Ziele

The aim is to finance small renewable energy and energy efficiency projects carried out by the final beneficiaries.

Kommentar(e)

The proposed operation is expected to be guaranteed by a comprehensive EU guarantee under NDICI Investment Window 1 (IW1) mandate, subject to the Commission's confirmation of eligibility.

Sektor(en)

Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 100 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not applicable

Umweltaspekte

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EIB E&S standards in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 11/06/2025