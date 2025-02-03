REGIONE PIEMONTE EU BLENDING

Referenz: 20250203

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 26 August 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

ACCEPTABLE BANK(S)

The project supports the measures of Regione Piemonte aimed at strengthening local private sector entities by addressing their working capital and investment needs.

Ziele

The operation aims to provide funding to acceptable intermediaries to provide financing to private sector entities, across EIB eligible sectors in the Regione Piemonte territory (Italy). A portion of the operation might also contribute to other EIB policy objectives, which will be assessed during the appraisal.

Sektor(en)

Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 150 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not applicable

Umweltaspekte

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 21/07/2025