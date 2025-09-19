Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
BANCA AZZOAGLIO AGRI LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

Referenz: 20250188
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 19 September 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

BANCO DI CREDITO P. AZZOAGLIO SPA

Ort

Beschreibung

The project concerns a loan facility under the 'Lending Envelope 2024-0444 Pan-European Agricultural Programme' to finance projects promoted by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) (at least 70%) and mid-caps (up to 30%) in Italy.

Ziele

100% of the loan will be allocated to final beneficiaries active in the agriculture and bioeconomy sectors - of which 10% dedicated to young farmers.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 60 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not applicable

Umweltaspekte

The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Italien Durchleitungsdarlehen