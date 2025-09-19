BANCA AZZOAGLIO AGRI LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 19 September 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutBANCO DI CREDITO P. AZZOAGLIO SPA
Ort
Beschreibung
The project concerns a loan facility under the 'Lending Envelope 2024-0444 Pan-European Agricultural Programme' to finance projects promoted by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) (at least 70%) and mid-caps (up to 30%) in Italy.
Ziele
100% of the loan will be allocated to final beneficiaries active in the agriculture and bioeconomy sectors - of which 10% dedicated to young farmers.
Sektor(en)
- Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 60 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
not applicable
Umweltaspekte
The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Auftragsvergabe
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).