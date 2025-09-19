BANCA AZZOAGLIO AGRI LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

Referenz: 20250188

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 19 September 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

BANCO DI CREDITO P. AZZOAGLIO SPA

The project concerns a loan facility under the 'Lending Envelope 2024-0444 Pan-European Agricultural Programme' to finance projects promoted by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) (at least 70%) and mid-caps (up to 30%) in Italy.

Ziele

100% of the loan will be allocated to final beneficiaries active in the agriculture and bioeconomy sectors - of which 10% dedicated to young farmers.

Sektor(en)

Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 60 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not applicable

Umweltaspekte

The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung