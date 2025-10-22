BANK OF INDUSTRY HEALTHCARE LOAN (HDX)

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 29 Dezember 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutBANK OF INDUSTRY LTD
Ort
Beschreibung
Support to healthcare manufacturing projects in Nigeria addressing unmet medical needs including research and development and the manufacturing of medicinal products such as pharmaceuticals, vaccines, medical devices, and nutritional products through a financing facility of €50 million loan to the Bank of Industry.
Ziele
The principal objective of the project is to strengthen Nigeria's healthcare systems by investing in local manufacturing of medical devices and pharmaceuticals and medical research through a financial sector credit line under the Human Development Window mandate. The credit line is being put in place in parallel to a partial portfolio guarantee of up to €25 million. The financing package will be an important contributor to Nigeria's ambitions for self-sufficiency in managing its healthcare systems and supplying crucial medicines locally.
Sektor(en)
- Dienstleistungen - Erbringung von Finanz- und Versicherungsdienstleistungen
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 50 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 100 million
Umweltaspekte
The final beneficiaries benefiting from EIB financing will be required to comply with the EIB Group's Environmental and Social Policy and the EIB Environmental and Social Standards.
Auftragsvergabe
The borrower and the sub-projects will be required to comply with the EIB's Guide to Procurement where applicable.
Projektstatus
Unterzeichnet - 21/12/2025
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).