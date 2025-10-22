BANK OF INDUSTRY HEALTHCARE LOAN (HDX)

Referenz: 20250173

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 29 Dezember 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

BANK OF INDUSTRY LTD

Support to healthcare manufacturing projects in Nigeria addressing unmet medical needs including research and development and the manufacturing of medicinal products such as pharmaceuticals, vaccines, medical devices, and nutritional products through a financing facility of €50 million loan to the Bank of Industry.

Ziele

The principal objective of the project is to strengthen Nigeria's healthcare systems by investing in local manufacturing of medical devices and pharmaceuticals and medical research through a financial sector credit line under the Human Development Window mandate. The credit line is being put in place in parallel to a partial portfolio guarantee of up to €25 million. The financing package will be an important contributor to Nigeria's ambitions for self-sufficiency in managing its healthcare systems and supplying crucial medicines locally.

Sektor(en)

Dienstleistungen - Erbringung von Finanz- und Versicherungsdienstleistungen

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 50 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 100 million

Umweltaspekte

The final beneficiaries benefiting from EIB financing will be required to comply with the EIB Group's Environmental and Social Policy and the EIB Environmental and Social Standards.

Auftragsvergabe

The borrower and the sub-projects will be required to comply with the EIB's Guide to Procurement where applicable.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 21/12/2025