Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

BANK OF INDUSTRY HEALTHCARE LOAN (HDX)

Referenz: 20250173
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 29 Dezember 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

BANK OF INDUSTRY LTD

Ort

Beschreibung

Support to healthcare manufacturing projects in Nigeria addressing unmet medical needs including research and development and the manufacturing of medicinal products such as pharmaceuticals, vaccines, medical devices, and nutritional products through a financing facility of €50 million loan to the Bank of Industry.

Ziele

The principal objective of the project is to strengthen Nigeria's healthcare systems by investing in local manufacturing of medical devices and pharmaceuticals and medical research through a financial sector credit line under the Human Development Window mandate. The credit line is being put in place in parallel to a partial portfolio guarantee of up to €25 million. The financing package will be an important contributor to Nigeria's ambitions for self-sufficiency in managing its healthcare systems and supplying crucial medicines locally.

Sektor(en)

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 50 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 100 million

Umweltaspekte

The final beneficiaries benefiting from EIB financing will be required to comply with the EIB Group's Environmental and Social Policy and the EIB Environmental and Social Standards.

Auftragsvergabe

The borrower and the sub-projects will be required to comply with the EIB's Guide to Procurement where applicable.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 21/12/2025

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
22 Oktober 2025
21 Dezember 2025

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Nigeria Dienstleistungen