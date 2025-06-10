Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
PIRAEUS BANK GUARANTEE FACILITY

Referenz: 20250160
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 23 Mai 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

JSC PIRAEUS BANK ICB

Ort

Beschreibung

The operation consists of a EU4Business Guarantee Facility (GF) II - Partial Portfolio Guarantee to Piraeus Bank in Ukraine.

Ziele

The aim is to enable the intermediary to improve lending terms and conditions and thus enhance access to finance for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises in the country.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 3 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 16 million

Umweltaspekte

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 19/12/2025

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
10 Juni 2025
19 Dezember 2025

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Ukraine Durchleitungsdarlehen