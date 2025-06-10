PIRAEUS BANK GUARANTEE FACILITY

Referenz: 20250160

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 23 Mai 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

JSC PIRAEUS BANK ICB

The operation consists of a EU4Business Guarantee Facility (GF) II - Partial Portfolio Guarantee to Piraeus Bank in Ukraine.

Ziele

The aim is to enable the intermediary to improve lending terms and conditions and thus enhance access to finance for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises in the country.

Sektor(en)

Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 3 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 16 million

Umweltaspekte

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 19/12/2025