BISTRICA HPP REHABILITATION

Referenz: 20250134

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 23 Januar 2026

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

JSC ELEKTROPRIVREDA SRBIJE BELGRADE

The operation is an allocation under a signed framework loan, EPS Green Financing, for the rehabilitation of two existing power units at the Bistrica hydropower plant (HPP).

Ziele

The primary objective is to extend the technical lifetime of the existing HPPs for the next 30 years. The project also aims to increase electricity generation from hydropower plants by improving production efficiency. Indirectly, it will strengthen the capacity of the entire power system to balance the expected increase in electricity generation from intermittent energy sources, mainly wind and solar power.

Kommentar(e)

This project is expected to benefit from a grant contribution of up to EUR 7.46 million under the Western Balkans Investment Framework (WBIF), supporting its preparation and implementation

Sektor(en)

Energie - Energieversorgung

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 52 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 59 million

Umweltaspekte

Based on the Screen-Out Decision issued by the Competent Authority (Ministry of Environmental Protection) in 2024, the rehabilitation works do not entail substantial adverse environmental or social impacts, and no resettlement is foreseen. The negative impacts of the project identified during the environmental impact assessment (EIA) screening are only during the project implementation phase. They may include increased dust levels, noise, vibrations and pollutants from machinery and vehicles on site, and disturbance from workers on site. These impacts are likely to be mitigated through good construction management and communication with the local community. The works of the Project will not increase the installed capacity of the power plant, and will not negatively alter the water use at the basin level. All project's potential environmental impacts will be reviewed during the appraisal stage. The project is expected to contribute to EIB's climate action and environmental sustainability objectives, in particular to climate change mitigation.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter shall ensure that the project is implemented in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant EU public procurement rules.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung