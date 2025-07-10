CROATIAN SUSTAINABLE FOREST MANAGEMENT

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 23 August 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutHRVATSKE SUME DOO
Ort
Beschreibung
The project will finance the investment programme 2025-2029 of the Croatian State Forest Company in the fields of climate adaptation, forest restoration, sustainable forest management and value chains.
Ziele
The aim is to enhance the quality, sustainability, and climate change resilience of forest ecosystems through investments in sustainable forest management, afforestation, forest restoration, forest protection, wildfire prevention and infrastructure, in line with national and EU environmental and climate legislation.
Sektor(en)
- Landwirtschaft, Fischerei, Forstwirtschaft - Land- und Forstwirtschaft, Fischerei
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 50 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 100 million
Umweltaspekte
Where and if applicable, the Project will ensure continued compliance with the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC.
Auftragsvergabe
The Promoter, a public entity operating in the forest industry, has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU will apply, as and where required.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung - 10/07/2025
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).