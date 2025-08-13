ROBOTIC HIFU (IEU LS)

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 2 Februar 2026
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutEDAP TMS SA
Ort
Beschreibung
The project will finance research & development (R&D) to further develop a robotic medical technology using high-intensity focused ultrasound to treat various medical conditions such as prostate cancer and endometriosis.
Ziele
The project focuses on the development of Focal One, an innovative device for prostate cancer treatment which leverages the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound technology (HIFU). The project also entails R&D, including clinical research, for specific new applications and treatments such as Endometriosis and Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH).
Sektor(en)
- Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 36 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 78 million
Umweltaspekte
The project would not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EC as research, development and innovation activities will be carried out in facilities already authorised for the same purpose. Full environmental details will nevertheless be verified to align with EU best practices.
Auftragsvergabe
The EIB will require that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation.
Projektstatus
Unterzeichnet - 17/10/2025
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).