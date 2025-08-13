ROBOTIC HIFU (IEU LS)

Referenz: 20250092

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 2 Februar 2026

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

EDAP TMS SA

The project will finance research & development (R&D) to further develop a robotic medical technology using high-intensity focused ultrasound to treat various medical conditions such as prostate cancer and endometriosis.

Ziele

The project focuses on the development of Focal One, an innovative device for prostate cancer treatment which leverages the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound technology (HIFU). The project also entails R&D, including clinical research, for specific new applications and treatments such as Endometriosis and Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH).

Sektor(en)

Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 36 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 78 million

Umweltaspekte

The project would not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EC as research, development and innovation activities will be carried out in facilities already authorised for the same purpose. Full environmental details will nevertheless be verified to align with EU best practices.

Auftragsvergabe

The EIB will require that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 17/10/2025