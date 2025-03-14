Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Referenz: 20250075
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 10 April 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

PKP POLSKIE LINIE KOLEJOWE SA

Ort

Beschreibung

The operation will finance the modernisation of the double-track electrified line n.12 PLK Skierniewice - Pilawa - Lukow, which will be approximately 160 km long. The project also includes the construction of a double-track railway bridge over the Vistula river.

Ziele

The aim is to improve the quality of rail services and related infrastructure in Poland, mainly to promote freight transport by rail and facilitating modal shift. The project will advance sustainable transport in alignment with the EU objectives. With over 60% of the project being located in cohesion regions, the project will also significantly contribute to develop these areas.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 550 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 1248 million

Umweltaspekte

The Project has been subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) in accordance with the Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU. The EIA and the development consents are to be reviewed during the project appraisal. The Project's potential impacts on protected areas and species, in accordance with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC), are to be assessed within the appraisal. The project will have a positive environmental impact by enabling the railways to maintain modal share in markets most suitably served by rail.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter shall ensure that the contracts for the project implementation have been/will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 14/03/2025

Milestone
In Prüfung

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Polen Verkehr