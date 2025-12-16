Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
PIRAEUS BANK GROWTH4MIDCAPS LRS II

Referenz: 20250058
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 18 Dezember 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

PIRAEUS BANK SA

Ort

Beschreibung

Risk-sharing instrument aimed at supporting mid-caps in Greece that are active in sectors that are in line with the EIB's long-term mission.

Ziele

Enhance access to finance for mid-caps in Greece that are active in sectors that are in line with the EIB's long-term mission.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 200 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 560 million

Umweltaspekte

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

Genehmigt - 16/12/2025

Milestone
Genehmigt
16 Dezember 2025

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Griechenland Durchleitungsdarlehen