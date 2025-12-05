ALPHA BANK GROWTH4MIDCAPS LRS II

Referenz: 20250057

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 13 Januar 2026

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

ALPHA BANK SA

The operation consists of a risk‑sharing instrument designed to support mid‑caps in Greece that are active in sectors aligned with the EIB’s long‑term mission.

Ziele

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries.

Sektor(en)

Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 200 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 560 million

Umweltaspekte

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 19/12/2025