UNICREDIT CZ SK G4M ENHANCED SUPPORT

Referenz: 20250050

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30 Juli 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

UNICREDIT BANK CZECH REPUBLIC AND S

The guarantee will support the intermediary’s risk capacity to lend to mid-caps in Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Ziele

The aim is to enable mid-caps to access larger amounts of financing, support rapidly growing companies as well as those operating in sectors with higher uncertainties.

Sektor(en)

Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 200 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 480 million

Umweltaspekte

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung