DEUTSCHE BANK SPAIN G4M ENHANCED SUPPORT

Referenz: 20250037
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28 Mai 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

DEUTSCHE BANK SAEU

Ort

Beschreibung

The project consists in a "linked risk-sharing operation" (own-resources; full delegation) to support mid-caps operating in eligible sectors in Spain.

Ziele

The aim is to improve access to finance for the final beneficiaries, ensuring they have sufficient liquidity to continue their operations. The operation addresses a prevailing market gap for mid-caps facing constraints in accessing finance, driven by economic uncertainty exacerbated by an inflationary environment, supply chain disruptions, energy security, and lasting effects of the pandemic. The EIB guarantee offers capital relief and risk protection to Deutsche Bank, enabling eligible mid-caps to benefit from competitive and flexible financing conditions. This fosters increased investment, employment growth, innovation, and consequently strengthens the resilience of the economy. Additionally, this operation supports the EIB transversal Cohesion objective, with an estimated 35% of mid-cap beneficiaries located in Cohesion Priority Regions.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 200 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 560 million

Umweltaspekte

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

Genehmigt - 9/12/2025

Milestone
Genehmigt
9 Dezember 2025

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Spanien Durchleitungsdarlehen