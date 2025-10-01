ELENIA ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION GREEN BOND(GBPP)

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 13 Oktober 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutELENIA VERKKO OYJ
Beschreibung
The operation concerns the EIB's purchase of green bonds issued under the promoter's EU GB Factsheet.
Ziele
The aim is to finance the promoter's investments to develop a smart, weather-resilient electricity distribution network and facilitate the integration of new renewable energy sources. It also supports EU policies on energy and climate, by enhancing critical infrastructure for decarbonisation. The project is also expected to contribute to the EU's REPowerEU objectives.
Sektor(en)
- Energie - Energieversorgung
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 150 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 200 million
Umweltaspekte
No significant environmental impacts are expected. Some programme schemes may fall under Annex II of Directive 2014/52/EU, amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU thus requiring a review by the competent authorities at the planning/consent stage with due regard to the necessity for environmental impact assessments.
Auftragsvergabe
The Promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and shall be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Projektstatus
Unterzeichnet - 6/10/2025
