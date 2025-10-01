ELENIA ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION GREEN BOND(GBPP)

Referenz: 20250033

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 13 Oktober 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

ELENIA VERKKO OYJ

The operation concerns the EIB's purchase of green bonds issued under the promoter's EU GB Factsheet.

Ziele

The aim is to finance the promoter's investments to develop a smart, weather-resilient electricity distribution network and facilitate the integration of new renewable energy sources. It also supports EU policies on energy and climate, by enhancing critical infrastructure for decarbonisation. The project is also expected to contribute to the EU's REPowerEU objectives.

Sektor(en)

Energie - Energieversorgung

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 150 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 200 million

Umweltaspekte

No significant environmental impacts are expected. Some programme schemes may fall under Annex II of Directive 2014/52/EU, amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU thus requiring a review by the competent authorities at the planning/consent stage with due regard to the necessity for environmental impact assessments.

Auftragsvergabe

The Promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and shall be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 6/10/2025