INNOVATION IN HOUSING LENDING ENVELOPE

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28 August 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)
Ort
Beschreibung
The objective of this Lending Envelope is to finance investments in Research, Innovation, Digitalisation, and Manufacturing, to be carried out by eligible counterparts, notably midcaps and corporates, across the EU, supporting the development and competitiveness of the housing value chain.
Ziele
The aim is to support the development of the housing value chain in Europe.
Sektor(en)
- Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 400 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 800 million
Umweltaspekte
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Auftragsvergabe
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung - 2/04/2025
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).