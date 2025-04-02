INNOVATION IN HOUSING LENDING ENVELOPE

Referenz: 20250029

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28 August 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)

The objective of this Lending Envelope is to finance investments in Research, Innovation, Digitalisation, and Manufacturing, to be carried out by eligible counterparts, notably midcaps and corporates, across the EU, supporting the development and competitiveness of the housing value chain.

Ziele

The aim is to support the development of the housing value chain in Europe.

Sektor(en)

Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 400 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 800 million

Umweltaspekte

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 2/04/2025