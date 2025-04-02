Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
INNOVATION IN HOUSING LENDING ENVELOPE

Referenz: 20250029
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28 August 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)

Ort

Beschreibung

The objective of this Lending Envelope is to finance investments in Research, Innovation, Digitalisation, and Manufacturing, to be carried out by eligible counterparts, notably midcaps and corporates, across the EU, supporting the development and competitiveness of the housing value chain.

Ziele

The aim is to support the development of the housing value chain in Europe.

Sektor(en)

  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 400 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 800 million

Umweltaspekte

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 2/04/2025

Milestone
In Prüfung

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

EU-Länder Industrie