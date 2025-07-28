AFFORDABLE ASSISTED LIVING AND CLINICS FRANCE

Referenz: 20250028

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28 August 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

CLARIANE SE

The project will support the deployment of a portfolio of affordable assisted living units in France, as well as a number of clinics developed jointly with Banque des Territoires.

Ziele

Investments into Clariane's healthcare infrastructure support the quality and availability of sustainable and high-quality elderly care, benefiting the patients and their families, while improving working conditions for healthcare staff. The project enables Clariane to meet the growing demand for elderly care in an efficient and sustainable way, with affordable and modern co-living solutions, thereby addressing the impact of accelerated population ageing, shortage of healthcare staff, a growing burden of chronic diseases and increasing costs.

Sektor(en)

Stadtentwicklung - Baugewerbe/Bau

Gesundheit - Gesundheits- und Sozialwesen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 220 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 440 million

Umweltaspekte

Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental & Social policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions . However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 28/07/2025