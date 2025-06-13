RABOBANK IMPACT LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS X

Referenz: 20250008

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 22 April 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

COOPERATIEVE RABOBANK UA,RABO FACTORING BV,RABO LEASE BV

Financing of small-scale projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps with high relevance in terms of climate action, environmental sustainability and bioeconomy.

Ziele

The aim is to finance small/medium projects carried out by the beneficiaries.

Sektor(en)

Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 500 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not applicable

Umweltaspekte

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The borrower/financial intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 2/07/2025