SANTANDER ABS FOR SME SUPPORT 2025

30 September 2025
BANCO SANTANDER SA
Ort
Beschreibung
The operation consists in the purchase of several tranches of a true-sale securitisation in order to stimulate lending to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and Mid-Caps. EUR 100m will comply with the EIB's climate action guidelines, mainly dedicated to Energy Efficiency projects such as the construction of Nearly Zero-Energy Buildings (NZEBs+) carried out by real estate developers.
Ziele
The aim is to support the intermediary in financing small/medium projects carried out by the final beneficiaries.
Sektor(en)
- Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen
- Industrie - Baugewerbe/Bau
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 320 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
not applicable
Umweltaspekte
The operation falls within the scope of k in the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Auftragsvergabe
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Projektstatus
Unterzeichnet - 26/09/2025
