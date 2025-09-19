Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
SANTANDER ABS FOR SME SUPPORT 2025

Referenz: 20250003
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30 September 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

BANCO SANTANDER SA

Ort

Beschreibung

The operation consists in the purchase of several tranches of a true-sale securitisation in order to stimulate lending to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and Mid-Caps. EUR 100m will comply with the EIB's climate action guidelines, mainly dedicated to Energy Efficiency projects such as the construction of Nearly Zero-Energy Buildings (NZEBs+) carried out by real estate developers.

Ziele

The aim is to support the intermediary in financing small/medium projects carried out by the final beneficiaries.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 320 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not applicable

Umweltaspekte

The operation falls within the scope of k in the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 26/09/2025

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
19 September 2025
26 September 2025

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Spanien Durchleitungsdarlehen Industrie