BPIFRANCE GREEN LEASING - LOAN FOR SMES

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 16 Mai 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutBPIFRANCE
Ort
Beschreibung
The operation consists of a Multiple Beneficiary Intermediated Loan (MBIL) of up to EUR 300m to Bpifrance - the French National Promotional Bank (NPB) for private companies. The MBIL will support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in France acquiring mobile equipment through leasing, mainly with green characteristics.
Ziele
The aim is to enhance access to finance for target final beneficiaries. 50% of the intended expenditure will focus on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability objectives.
Sektor(en)
- Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 300 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
not applicable
Umweltaspekte
The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring Environmental, Climate and Social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Auftragsvergabe
The final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Projektstatus
Genehmigt - 22/07/2025
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).