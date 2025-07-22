Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
BPIFRANCE GREEN LEASING - LOAN FOR SMES

Referenz: 20250001
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 16 Mai 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

BPIFRANCE

Ort

Beschreibung

The operation consists of a Multiple Beneficiary Intermediated Loan (MBIL) of up to EUR 300m to Bpifrance - the French National Promotional Bank (NPB) for private companies. The MBIL will support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in France acquiring mobile equipment through leasing, mainly with green characteristics.

Ziele

The aim is to enhance access to finance for target final beneficiaries. 50% of the intended expenditure will focus on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability objectives.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 300 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not applicable

Umweltaspekte

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring Environmental, Climate and Social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

The final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

Genehmigt - 22/07/2025

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
22 Juli 2025

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Frankreich Durchleitungsdarlehen