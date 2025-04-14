Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
NL WARMTEFONDS ENERGY EFFICIENCY

Referenz: 20240931
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 16 Dezember 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

STICHTING NATIONAAL WARMTEFONDS

Ort

Beschreibung

Framework loan to Stichting Nationaal Warmtefonds ("Warmtefonds") to provide loans to Dutch individual households and homeowners associations to finance energy efficient building renovation measures.

Ziele

The project will target medium and small-scale energy efficiency investment projects in the residential sector and small renewable energy projects integrated in buildings. The proposed operation would allow continuity of Warmtefonds activities, in line with the climate transition strategy of the Dutch National Energy and Climate Plan.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 150 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 200 million

Umweltaspekte

The project will support the implementation of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive and contribute to the EU renovation wave's targets by financing energy efficiency in the residential sector. It is expected to improve the environment by reducing energy consumption, thereby decreasing pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, with minimal, if any, negative effects.

Auftragsvergabe

While the intermediary, Warmtefonds, has been assessed as a public sector entity, the final beneficiaries which will implement the sub-projects are considered private not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 14/04/2025

Milestone
In Prüfung

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Niederlande Industrie