CDC PRET LOGEMENTS INTERMEDIAIRES

Referenz: 20240910
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 1 Juli 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

CAISSE DES DEPOTS ET CONSIGNATIONS

Ort

Beschreibung

The multi-beneficiary intermediated loan will finance the construction of affordable housing for rental purposes, known as "logement locatif intermédiaire" (LLI), by housing providers in France.

Ziele

The aim is to increase the supply of housing for middle-income families across the country. The project will support both private and public sector entities in the LLI sector, implementing regulated affordable housing which comply with ceilings of household income and rents. The regional focus is on areas facing housing difficulties as defined by the French Government, thus contributing to urban regeneration and renewal. Part of the investment programme will contribute to new highly energy-efficient affordable rental housing.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 500 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not applicable

Umweltaspekte

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

Genehmigt - 24/07/2025

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
24 Juli 2025

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Frankreich Stadtentwicklung