JOLTIE EV CHARGING NETWORK VD (IEU GT2)

Referenz: 20240897

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 26 Juni 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

JOLTIE SA

The project concerns deployment of electric vehicles (EV) charging network in Greece and Cyprus.

Ziele

The aim is to speed up the electrification of road transport in Europe, by providing Electric Vehicle Charging (EVC) infrastructure and making EV stations widely and easily available, thus contribute to fight climate change and air pollution. The project also supports a wide range of EU policies and contributes to achieve EU decarbonisation objectives. Specifically, it contributes to the EU Green Deal objective to reach one million public EV chargers and alternative fuel refuelling stations in the EU by 2025. It also supports the Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy target of one million EV public recharging points in the EU by 2025 and 3 million by 2030.

Sektor(en)

Verkehr - Verkehr und Lagerei

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 18 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 47 million

Umweltaspekte

The connections between the EV charging stations and the medium and low voltage power grid may fall under Annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the Directive 2011/92/EU) on the assessment of the effects of certain public and private projects on environment. In such cases, the EIB will require to be informed by the Competent Authority of the screening decision issued.

Auftragsvergabe

The Borrower has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company and hence not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 29/07/2025