CYPRUS EDUCATION MODERNIZATION INVESTMENT PLAN

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 23 September 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutMINISTRY OF EDUCATION, SPORT AND YOUTH - REPUBLIC OF CYPRUS
Ort
Beschreibung
Ziele
The purpose of the project is to contribute to the continuation of the improvement of the school estate in Cyprus through new construction, extension and other rehabilitation and improvement of the building infrastructure.
Sektor(en)
- Bildung - Erziehung und Unterricht
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 90 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 180 million
Umweltaspekte
Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings will be checked during appraisal.
Auftragsvergabe
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung - 20/03/2025
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).