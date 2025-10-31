Suche starten DE menü
 
BNP PARIBAS LEASING AGRI LOAN SMES & MIDCAPS

Referenz: 20240870
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 9 März 2026

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

BNP PARIBAS LEASING SOLUTIONS SA

Ort

Beschreibung

The pan European facility will support projects carried out by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and Midcaps in several EU countries, with partial dedication to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.

Ziele

The aim is to enable the intermediary to fund investment projects in the agricultural sector carried out SMEs across EU and enhance access to financing for SMEs, fostering economic growth, innovation, and job creation. Up to 30% of the scheme will be dedicated to supporting SMEs in implementing green investments to enhance their environmental performance.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 200 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not applicable

Umweltaspekte

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 2/03/2026

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
31 Oktober 2025
2 März 2026

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

