BNP PARIBAS LEASING AGRI LOAN SMES & MIDCAPS

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 9 März 2026
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutBNP PARIBAS LEASING SOLUTIONS SA
Ort
Beschreibung
The pan European facility will support projects carried out by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and Midcaps in several EU countries, with partial dedication to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.
Ziele
The aim is to enable the intermediary to fund investment projects in the agricultural sector carried out SMEs across EU and enhance access to financing for SMEs, fostering economic growth, innovation, and job creation. Up to 30% of the scheme will be dedicated to supporting SMEs in implementing green investments to enhance their environmental performance.
Sektor(en)
- Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 200 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
not applicable
Umweltaspekte
The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Auftragsvergabe
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Projektstatus
Unterzeichnet - 2/03/2026
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).