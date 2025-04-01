SINDH FLOOD EMERGENCY HOUSING RECONSTRUCTION

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 17 November 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutSINDH PEOPLE'S HOUSING FOR FLOOD AFFECTEES
The project will finance the reconstruction of approximately 1,700,000 flood-damaged housing units in Sindh, Pakistan, thereby enhancing households’ resilience to floods and heatwaves through a Build Back Better approach.
The aim is to enhance households’ resilience to floods and heatwaves, following a Build Back Better approach.
- Stadtentwicklung - Baugewerbe/Bau
EUR 100 million
EUR 1580 million
The operation will have to be implemented in compliance with the EIB Environmental and Social standards. The social impact of the project is expected to be high, in terms of improving living conditions—especially housing—for poor and vulnerable populations, securing land property or tenure, and providing climate resilience, as well as in terms of economic inclusion and women’s involvement.
The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
In Prüfung - 1/04/2025
