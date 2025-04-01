SINDH FLOOD EMERGENCY HOUSING RECONSTRUCTION

Referenz: 20240857

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 17 November 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

SINDH PEOPLE'S HOUSING FOR FLOOD AFFECTEES

The project will finance the reconstruction of approximately 1,700,000 flood-damaged housing units in Sindh, Pakistan, thereby enhancing households’ resilience to floods and heatwaves through a Build Back Better approach.

Ziele

The aim is to enhance households’ resilience to floods and heatwaves, following a Build Back Better approach.

Sektor(en)

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 100 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 1580 million

Umweltaspekte

The operation will have to be implemented in compliance with the EIB Environmental and Social standards. The social impact of the project is expected to be high, in terms of improving living conditions—especially housing—for poor and vulnerable populations, securing land property or tenure, and providing climate resilience, as well as in terms of economic inclusion and women’s involvement.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 1/04/2025